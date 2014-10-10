(Adds Puerto Rico's statement that it will appeal and
percentage jump of Doral's stock price.)
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico Oct 10 A Puerto Rico
judge ruled in favor of Doral late on Friday in its $229
million tax dispute with the Puerto Rico Treasury Department,
which said it would appeal.
"The court finds that the State failed to prove that
relevant facts were falsified," Puerto Rico Superior Court Judge
Laureana Perez said in her 48-page ruling.
Following the ruling, Doral's shares jumped more than 30
percent in after-hours trading to $7.25 from $5.29.
Puerto Rico's Treasury Secretary said it would pursue "all
legal options available" to appeal the ruling, noting that it
"sets a dangerous precedent."
Last May, the Treasury Department voided a 2012 agreement
that set a $229 million tax refund for Doral resulting from a
restatement of inflated earnings during a six-year period from
1998 to 2004. Doral asked for the payment after U.S. regulators
said earlier this year it could no longer include the money as
cash on its balance sheet.
Treasury Secretary Melba Acosta said the agency voided the
deal because it was never recognized in government accounting
books and because the statute of limitations had run out on the
refund. Officials also cited discrepancies in Doral financial
documents and said the agreement was reached through fraud.
In response to the ruling, Doral's Chief Legal Counsel
Matthew McGill of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, said in a statement
that it was "a great day not just for Doral but also for the
rule of law in Puerto Rico. Doral stands ready to work with
Hacienda to put this litigation behind us all and to move
forward serving the people of Puerto Rico."
Puerto Rico's Treasury Department said the refund payment of
over $200 million would need to be repaid in five installments
over a five year period and would "remain contested by the
Commonwealth of Puerto Rico until appeal processes within the
judiciary system are resolved."
The department also noted that the applicable law allows for
longer payment plans for payment of judgments.
(Reporting by Reuters in San Juan; Editing by Chris Reese and
Ken Wills)