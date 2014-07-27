WELLINGTON, July 28 New Zealand financial services company Dorchester Pacific Ltd said on Monday it is planning a takeover bid for auction company Turners Auctions.

It said it would offer NZ$3 a share, convertible shares, its own shares, or a combination of all three payment methods.

Dorchester said it had agreed to acquire a holding of 20.8 percent of Turners shares owned by Bartel Holdings, giving it a total of 40.65 percent.

Turners Auctions, shares in which closed atNZ$2.75 on Friday, was placed on a trading halt. (Gyles Beckford)