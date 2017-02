(In U.S. dollars unless noted.)

May 11 Dorel Industries Inc said on Friday quarterly profit dropped even as revenue rose, as its division that makes and distributes children's car seats and strollers turned in a lackluster performance.

The Canadian bicycle and children's products maker said net income for the quarter ended March 31 fell to $29.2 million, or 91 cents a share, from $31.2 million, or 94 cents, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2.2 percent to $621.1 million.