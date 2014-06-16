UPDATE 6-Euronet Worldwide trumps Ant Financial's offer to buy MoneyGram
* Euronet deal would not require CFIUS clearance (Adds MoneyGram comment)
June 16 Canada's Dorel Industries Inc said it would buy Hong Kong-based Lerado Group, a maker of baby strollers and infant car seats, for $120 million to expand in Asia.
The deal will give Dorel, known for its Cannondale and Schwinn bicycles, its first company-owned factories in Asia.
Lerado Group, a unit of Lerado Group Holding Co Ltd , also makes baby beds, soft goods, high chairs and bouncers.
Dorel bought a majority stake in Brazil's largest cycle company Caloi last year, in a move to expand its recreational unit.
RBC Capital Markets, KPMG and Norton Rose Fullbright advised Dorel on the Lerado deal.
Dorel's shares closed at C$40.17 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.