June 17 Dan Dorfman, the American financial
journalist who could move markets as a regular fixture on the
business cable channel CNBC died on Saturday at the age of 82,
according to a notice published in the New York Times.
The cause of his death was not reported.
Before the age of the Internet, he was known for his reports
in USA Today, Money magazine and CNBC that could make stocks
soar or sink.
He was so adept at it reports surfaced that regulators were
looking into Dorfman's ties with a stock promoter who ended up
pleading guilty to fraud, according to an article in the New
York Times. Dorfman was fired from Money magazine amid the
speculation but regulators never accused him of any violations.
Dorman wrote for many outlets including the New York Herald
Tribune, the Wall Street Journal, New York magazine and Esquire.
