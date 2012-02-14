* Doric Asset Finance says Airbus must anticipate better
* Doric expects more directives
* Airbus declines to comment
(Adds Airbus no comment, background)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 The biggest asset
manager of leased A380 aircraft has criticised Airbus's
communication strategy on wing cracks that have overshadowed
efforts by the airplane maker to stabilise Europe's largest
industrial project.
The criticism from a German leasing company comes as both
the European planemaker and its rival Boeing battle to
contain teething problems caused by manufacturing flaws of
flagship aircraft like the A380 and the 787 Dreamliner.
Boeing earlier this month reported problems known as
delamination with the carbon-composite structure on part of the
rear fuselage of undelivered examples of the 787 Dreamliner.
.
Both Airbus and Boeing have said the problems do not affect
the safe operation of their aircraft.
"Airbus probably could do a lot more anticipating issues
than letting armchair engineers do all the talking," said Mark
Lapidus, Managing Director of Doric Asset Finance.
Airbus declined to comment on Tuesday.
Germany-based leasing firm Doric, with $4.3 billion in
aircraft assets under management, organised financing for 12 of
the 68 A380s delivered around the world so far and counts Gulf
carrier Emirates among its customers.
Airbus gave a detailed technical briefing on the wing cracks
by sending a top executive to an aviation conference last month
.
The briefing failed to stem media interest in the cracks but
appeared to ease concerns among financial analysts that the
issue could hamper parent EADS.
Rolls-Royce was criticized for poor communications
after the blow-out of an engine on a Qantas A380 in 2010, but
said it had followed the guidelines of regulators.
Manufacturers face an increasing dilemma over how to respond
to technical glitches, however small, due to the arrival of
social media.
Doric ranks among the top 12 aircraft lessors worldwide and
is the third-largest lessor of widebody aircraft, competing with
the likes of GE Capital Aviation Services, International
Lease Finance Corp and AerCap Holdings.
To build their fleet, airlines often rely on leasing firms
like Doric, which specialise in collecting equity from investors
as well as debt from banks or capital markets to buy an
airplane, which it then lets to carriers.
Under a new directive, the seven airlines currently
operating A380s must carry out Airbus-sanctioned checks and
preliminary repairs on every plane before its 1,300th flight.
The first round of inspections, which covered one third of
the fleet, applied only to jets that had exceeded that number of
flights. Aircraft already approaching or beyond the threshold
must now be checked and repaired within weeks.
Airbus has said that the damaged L-shaped parts that fix the
wing skins to their underlying frame, are "not a primary
load-bearing structure".
Doric's Lapidus said he expected more directives to be
issued.
"It is a certainty that Airbus will issue a service bulletin
covering permanent repair, probably involving replacing some of
the 7449 alloy brackets with 7010 alloy brackets, that are also
plentiful in the wing and have not developed any cracks," he
said.
While Airbus now faces an additional bill for wing checks
and repairs, as well as compensation for customers' lost
business, airlines are poised to have to pay more for the
financing of new aircraft.
Lapidus said that he expects enough capital to be available
in the $100 billion aircraft financing market in 2012, albeit at
a higher cost than before.
"Over the last 6-9 months, prices have already risen by
50-70 basis points to margins of 300-320 basis points over
midswap rates. The upward pressure is likely to continue," he
added.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Tim Hepher; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)