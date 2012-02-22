HONG KONG Feb 22 Doric Capital Corp, one
of Hong Kong's oldest hedge fund firms, has shut its decade-old
Asia ex-Japan long/short equity fund and now plans to focus on
managing its small-cap strategy.
Launched in Oct. 2001, the flagship Doric Focus Fund closed
in January following a 28 percent loss in 2011, according to a
letter to investors seen by Reuters. Assets were down to about
$25 million from a peak of just over $350 million in 2006.
The firm had decided to dedicate its efforts to managing the
Doric Asia Pacific Small Cap Fund, Managing Director Howard Wong
told Reuters in an e-mail.
"It was a tough decision to close down the Doric Fund given
its long and respectable track record spanning over 10 years,"
Wong said. "Nevertheless, its less-than-splendid performance in
recent years has prompted us to re-align our core competency
with our goal and thus focus on the Doric Asia Pac Fund."
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)