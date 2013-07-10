MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 5
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, July 10 Doric Nimrod Air Three Ltd : * Closed offering of Class A and Class B enhanced equipment trust certificates
with $630 million * To use proceeds from offerings to buy 4 Airbus A380 aircraft to be leased to
Emirates * Source text for Eikon:
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.