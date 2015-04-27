Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 27 Doro AB
* Q1 net sales amounted to SEK 340.1m (233.0), an increase of 46.0 percent.
* Q1 order intake amounted to SEK 423.3 (238.0)
* Q1 operating profit (EBIT) was SEK -22.5m (3.6)
* Full currency impact on EBIT is SEK -27.1m, of which main part is non-recurring and due to insufficient hedging.
* Says we reiterate our previously communicated outlook for year
* 2015 sales and profit for the group are expected to increase with the main part generated in the second half of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)