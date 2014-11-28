Nov 28 Dottikon Es Holding AG :

* Says H1 net sales 39.1 million Swiss francs versus 39.2 million Swiss francs year ago

* Says H1 net result -3.2 million Swiss francs versus -4.5 million Swiss francs year ago

* Says H1 EBITDA 2.8 million Swiss francs versus 1.0 million Swiss francs year ago

* Says H1 EBIT -4.3 million Swiss francs versus -5.9 million Swiss francs year ago

* Says for the full business year 2014/15, in addition to extending its existing business, Dottikon Es expects to broaden its customer, project, and product base through new project acquisitions Source text: bit.ly/1yoI2Zp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)