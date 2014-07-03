July 3 Zhejiang Double Arrow Rubber Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 570.6 million yuan ($91.86 million) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on July 4

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mn8Ghm; bit.ly/1pZ4IJG

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2115 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)