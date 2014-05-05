BRIEF-Actinium announces receipt of positive scientific advice from EMA for Iomab-B
* Actinium announces receipt of positive scientific advice from the European Medicines Agency for Iomab-B
May 5 China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutial Co Ltd
* Says shares to resume trading on May 6 after terminating its asset restructuring plan
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/ner98v
* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - trial results to date continue to indicate a positive safety profile for AST-OPC1
* Atossa Genetics Inc - amendment no. 1 to quarterly report on Form 10-Q amends company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for quarter ended June 30, 2016