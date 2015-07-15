(Adds comments from conference, investor call; adds second
byline)
By Sam Forgione and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, July 15 DoubleLine Capital Chief
Executive Jeffrey Gundlach reiterated Wednesday that he did not
believe the Federal Reserve would raise U.S. interest rates this
year, shrugging off comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen
signaling a hike was likely by year-end.
"I can see why they want to get off of zero, but the economy
just hasn't really been able to corroborate," Gundlach said at
the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference in
New York, referring to the Fed's low benchmark rate policy.
Gundlach, who oversees $73 billion in assets at Los
Angeles-based DoubleLine, also said he liked U.S.
dollar-denominated emerging market debt, along with high-yield
bonds in the short-term as well as Indian stocks.
He also said that while homebuilding "will never go back to
where it was," he was not negative on homebuilder stocks.
Gundlach spoke after Yellen reinforced market expectations
that the Fed was preparing to raise U.S. interest rates this
year, possibly as soon as September.
On Wednesday, the top U.S. central banker said in testimony
prepared for Congress that the Fed remains poised for a rate
hike, with labor markets expected to steadily improve and
turmoil abroad unlikely to knock the U.S. economy off track.
In contrast, Gundlach told his investors last week that a
rate hike may not occur until at least 2016, because of fiscal
crises in Greece and Puerto Rico and commodity selling fueled by
a market slump in China.
But he also said the back-up in long-term Treasury yields
over the past years enables mortgage real estate investment
trusts to arbitrage 10-year yields because their borrowing costs
have not risen.
At the conference, Gundlach said he invested in the mortgage
REIT Annaly Capital Management Inc a couple of weeks ago
because it looked inexpensive.
He said Annaly, which he has characterized over the years as
the best managed mortgage REIT, delivers a healthy dividend
yield and sports a large, $9 billion market capitalization that
bolsters investor liquidity.
Bill Miller, chairman and chief investment officer of LMM
LLC, separately said at the conference that any bear market in
bonds would be "benign."
