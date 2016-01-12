(Adds quotes from Gundlach webcast late on Tuesday)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Jan 12 Jeffrey Gundlach, the widely
followed investor who runs DoubleLine Capital and was prescient
in his call for lower oil prices in 2015, said on Tuesday that
oil hit a short-term bottom and that stock and credit markets
will struggle during the first half of the year.
As oil prices per barrel flirted with the $30-mark on
Tuesday, Gundlach told Reuters: "Fundamentals are lousy but the
technicals call for a short-term bottom today. A short-term
bottom is due today, actually."
Gundlach, who oversees $85 billion at Los Angeles-based
DoubleLine Capital, said the snowball effect of lower oil prices
will prompt Standard & Poor's to launch a barrage of
credit-rating downgrades. "It's already happening, in fact," he
said.
Gundlach has also said the U.S. economy faces a 30 percent
chance of recession this year. "Commodity prices so weak suggest
dwindling global growth," Gundlach said.
Gundlach said weak nominal gross domestic product growth;
falling commodity prices, especially in energy which portend
higher corporate default rates; tightening financial conditions
and higher financing costs for corporations will affect growth.
In a webcast later on Tuesday, Gundlach said both stock and
corporate credit markets will struggle during the first half of
the year. Gundlach said if the strong rhetoric by Federal
Reserve officials continue, the S&P 500 index will come under
renewed selling pressure.
"The stock market is having a hard time (after the December
rate hike). This is not a time to be a hero," Gundlach said
about buying dips. "I think we're going to take out the
September low of the S&P 500."
He said stock markets are likely to struggle early in 2016
before a "buying opportunity" later in the year. Gundlach also
said it was: "Too early to be buying a lot of speculative
credit."
Gundlach said the Fed began its rate-tightening cycle in
December because average hourly earnings were trending higher.
He said Fed officials needed to dial back their rhetoric, given
softness in global markets and economic growth.
On the U.S. dollar, Gundlach said the U.S. dollar "has
peaked out" for the near term. Gundlach also said he didn't
recommend investments in China anytime soon.
DoubleLine Capital posted a net inflow of $1.03 billion into
its open-end mutual funds in December, marking the 23rd straight
month of inflows. Those funds attracted $14.31 billion overall
in 2015. The firm's flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund
, with $51.78 billion in assets, had a net inflow of
$10.94 billion in 2015.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Andrew Hay and Sandra
Maler)