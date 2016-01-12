(Adds quotes from Gundlach webcast late on Tuesday)

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK Jan 12 Jeffrey Gundlach, the widely followed investor who runs DoubleLine Capital and was prescient in his call for lower oil prices in 2015, said on Tuesday that oil hit a short-term bottom and that stock and credit markets will struggle during the first half of the year.

As oil prices per barrel flirted with the $30-mark on Tuesday, Gundlach told Reuters: "Fundamentals are lousy but the technicals call for a short-term bottom today. A short-term bottom is due today, actually."

Gundlach, who oversees $85 billion at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital, said the snowball effect of lower oil prices will prompt Standard & Poor's to launch a barrage of credit-rating downgrades. "It's already happening, in fact," he said.

Gundlach has also said the U.S. economy faces a 30 percent chance of recession this year. "Commodity prices so weak suggest dwindling global growth," Gundlach said.

Gundlach said weak nominal gross domestic product growth; falling commodity prices, especially in energy which portend higher corporate default rates; tightening financial conditions and higher financing costs for corporations will affect growth.

In a webcast later on Tuesday, Gundlach said both stock and corporate credit markets will struggle during the first half of the year. Gundlach said if the strong rhetoric by Federal Reserve officials continue, the S&P 500 index will come under renewed selling pressure.

"The stock market is having a hard time (after the December rate hike). This is not a time to be a hero," Gundlach said about buying dips. "I think we're going to take out the September low of the S&P 500."

He said stock markets are likely to struggle early in 2016 before a "buying opportunity" later in the year. Gundlach also said it was: "Too early to be buying a lot of speculative credit."

Gundlach said the Fed began its rate-tightening cycle in December because average hourly earnings were trending higher. He said Fed officials needed to dial back their rhetoric, given softness in global markets and economic growth.

On the U.S. dollar, Gundlach said the U.S. dollar "has peaked out" for the near term. Gundlach also said he didn't recommend investments in China anytime soon.

DoubleLine Capital posted a net inflow of $1.03 billion into its open-end mutual funds in December, marking the 23rd straight month of inflows. Those funds attracted $14.31 billion overall in 2015. The firm's flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund , with $51.78 billion in assets, had a net inflow of $10.94 billion in 2015. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Andrew Hay and Sandra Maler)