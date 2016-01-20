NEW YORK Jan 20 Jeffrey Gundlach of DoubleLine Capital said on Wednesday that the major declines in the equity and credit markets could suggest that "margin calls are going on."

In a telephone interview, Gundlach said he did not expect the high-yield junk bond market to bottom out unless the volatility index rises over 40. "This is not stopping any time soon," Gundlach said. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)