By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, Sept 2 DoubleLine Funds, whose
co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach is widely followed for his
investment calls, on Wednesday reported $1.08 billion in net
additional investments in August, the 19th consecutive month it
has attracted new money.
The Los Angeles-based firm said the DoubleLine Total Return
Bond Fund, its largest portfolio by assets, matched
its overall performance for positive inflows in August.
The Total Return fund alone attracted a net inflow of $1.08
billion in August, for a year-to-date net inflow of $7.33
billion, DoubleLine said.
Net inflows in some of DoubleLine's other funds in August
offset net outflows of some of its other portfolios.
The Total Return portfolio saw inflows of $390.4 million in
July, compared with $81.7 million in June and $408 million in
May and $633 million in April. It has $48.3 billion in assets
under management and invests primarily in mortgage-backed
securities.
"We think given the market volatility in August, investors
were comfortable moving money into a fund with a strong
long-term track record under current management," said Todd
Rosenbluth, director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at S&P
Capital IQ.
"DBLTX, which is an S&P Capital IQ five-star for its
risk/reward profile and low costs, has continued to outperform
its peers in 2015 and takes on less interest-rate risk. This has
and should remain appealing to investors ahead of pending
Federal Reserve actions," Rosenbluth said.
The DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund had a net outflow of
$58.2 million in August, bringing its year-to-date net inflow to
$1.03 billion.
The DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund, which is an open-end
intermediate-term bond fund that invests in different sectors of
the fixed income market, including corporate securities, bank
debt, emerging markets debt and Treasuries as well as MBS, has
$4.5 billion in assets.
Last year, Gundlach correctly predicted that U.S. Treasury
yields would fall, not rise as many others had forecast, because
inflationary pressures were non-existent and technical factors,
including aging demographics, were at play.
"During periods of market dislocation, I believe our valued
clients and their advisers continue to recognize our portfolio
manager and risk management team's efforts to produce excess
return with lower volatility," Ronald Redell, president of the
DoubleLine Funds, told Reuters.
