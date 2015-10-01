BRIEF-National Grid says James Harrison takes over as head of London ops
* James Harrison takes over as national grid gas distribution's head of operations for London
NEW YORK Oct 1 DoubleLine Capital, whose co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach is widely followed for his investment calls, on Thursday reported $1.1 billion in net additional investments in September, the 20th consecutive month it has attracted new money.
The Los Angeles-based firm said the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, its largest portfolio by assets, had $790 million of inflows in September. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)
* Comcast Corp- unveils new wireless service with an unlimited data plan called Xfinity Mobile- analyst event
NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit a one-month low in line with Treasury yields, which fell on concerns about the Trump administration's ability to implement tax cuts and on safehaven bids due to weakening stock prices, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.