NEW YORK Oct 1 DoubleLine Capital, whose co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach is widely followed for his investment calls, on Thursday reported $1.1 billion in net additional investments in September, the 20th consecutive month it has attracted new money.

The Los Angeles-based firm said the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, its largest portfolio by assets, had $790 million of inflows in September. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)