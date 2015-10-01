(Adds quote from director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at S&P
Capital IQ, Gundlach recommendation of cash)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Oct 1 DoubleLine Capital, whose
co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach is widely followed for his
investment calls, on Thursday reported $1.1 billion in net
additional investments in September, the 20th consecutive month
it has attracted new money.
The Los Angeles-based firm said the DoubleLine Total Return
Bond Fund, its largest portfolio by assets, had $790
million of inflows in September, for a year-to-date net inflow
of $8.1 billion, DoubleLine said.
"The fund continues to outperform peers while taking on
lower interest rate risk. They have lower duration than peers
and balance credit risk in a barbell approach. So a strong yield
with less risk," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & Mutual
Fund Research at S&P Capital IQ. "Investors seeking fixed income
remain comfortable with the DoubleLine approach that has a long
record of success."
The $49.4 billion DoubleLine Total Return, which is
returning 2.81 percent so far this year, ranks in the top 1
percentile in the Morningstar intermediate-term bond category.
The DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund had a net inflow of
$123 million last month, following a net cash withdrawal of
$58.2 million in August, bringing its year-to-date net inflow to
$1.15 billion.
The DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund is an open-end
intermediate-term bond fund that invests in different sectors of
the fixed-income market, including corporate securities, bank
debt, emerging markets debt and Treasuries as well as
mortgage-backed securities.
Last year, Gundlach correctly predicted that U.S. Treasury
yields would fall, not rise as many others had forecast, because
inflationary pressures were non-existent and technical factors,
including aging demographics, were at play.
This year, Gundlach said the U.S. economy and risk markets
cannot digest a premature Federal Reserve hike. Raising rates
too early would hurt high-yield "junk" bonds and help
longer-duration government bonds such as U.S. Treasuries and
government-guaranteed bonds such as mortgage-backed securities
(MBS). Gundlach said he would rather own cash than
short-maturity bonds because short-term fixed-income securities
yield almost nothing. If investors are willing to accept no
yield, it would be better to hold cash and forgo the risk for
virtually zero yield with short-term bonds, he said.
DoubleLine was overseeing $81 billion in assets under
management as of the end of third quarter, up from $76 billion
as of June 30. The assets under management includes separate
accounts, hedge funds, NYSE-closed end funds, the ETF, variable
annuities, UCITS, subadvised open-end mutual funds and the
DoubleLine Funds open-end mutual funds.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese and Chizu
Nomniyama)