NEW YORK Dec 1 DoubleLine Capital, the
investment firm with $80 billion in assets overseen by widely
followed co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach, posted net inflow of $1.08
billion in November, the 22nd month it has attracted new money.
The Los Angeles-based firm said on Tuesday its DoubleLine
Total Return Bond Fund had a net inflow of $895.2 million in
November. The fund, with total assets at $51.07 billion, invests
primarily in mortgage-backed securities.
The $5 billion DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund also
attracted new money last month. The fund had a net inflow of
$100.6 million in November, for a year-to-date net inflow of
$1.58 billion. The DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund is an
open-end intermediate-term bond fund that invests in different
sectors of the fixed income universe, including corporate
securities, bank debt, collateralized loan obligations, emerging
markets debt, municipal bonds and MBS.
