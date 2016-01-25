NEW YORK Jan 25 DoubleLine Capital, the bond management firm run by Jeffrey Gundlach, on Monday named former PIMCO Senior Vice President Ryan Hart as senior consultant relations manager.

Hart, who started work at the Los Angeles-based firm last week, is responsible for developing and implementing DoubleLine's relationships with global, national and regional institutional investment consulting firms and their clients.

He reports to Ignacio Sosa, director of the DoubleLine's Product Solutions and Consultant Relations Group.

At PIMCO, Hart oversaw the asset management firm's relationships with several of the largest global investment consultants. Prior to that, he was product manager for the Newport Beach, California-based firm's credit-focused strategies. He worked for 14 years at PIMCO. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Richard Chang)