MADRID Feb 9 Doughty Hanson
has agreed to acquire Spain's third largest hospital operator
USP for 355 million euros ($477 million), the British private
equity firm said on Thursday, cementing its presence in the
private healthcare sector.
The deal will take the Madrid-based hospital chain off the
hands of creditors Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland
.
Barclays and RBS control close to 70 percent of USP since
its former private equity owner Cinven handed its
shares over to the two banks as part of a complex debt
restructuring deal over two years ago.
"With demand for private healthcare services growing
strongly in Spain, we not only see significant potential for
future growth but also believe that the company offers a unique
platform from which to create a larger hospital group,"
Doughty's Francisco Gutierrez said in a statement.
The firm's bid represents a 9 times multiple to USP's
forecast earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) for 2012.
USP, which manages 12 hospitals and 23 clinics in Spain,
employs 4,000 medical professionals and treats 2 million
patients a year, according to data on its web site.
Doughty, which has owned Spain's second-largest bus company
Avanza since 2007, was advised by Rothschild.
