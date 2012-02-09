MADRID Feb 9 Doughty Hanson has agreed to acquire Spain's third largest hospital operator USP for 355 million euros ($477 million), the British private equity firm said on Thursday, cementing its presence in the private healthcare sector.

The deal will take the Madrid-based hospital chain off the hands of creditors Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland .

Barclays and RBS control close to 70 percent of USP since its former private equity owner Cinven handed its shares over to the two banks as part of a complex debt restructuring deal over two years ago.

"With demand for private healthcare services growing strongly in Spain, we not only see significant potential for future growth but also believe that the company offers a unique platform from which to create a larger hospital group," Doughty's Francisco Gutierrez said in a statement.

The firm's bid represents a 9 times multiple to USP's forecast earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for 2012.

USP, which manages 12 hospitals and 23 clinics in Spain, employs 4,000 medical professionals and treats 2 million patients a year, according to data on its web site.

Doughty, which has owned Spain's second-largest bus company Avanza since 2007, was advised by Rothschild. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez in Madrid and Simon Meads in London; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by David Holmes)