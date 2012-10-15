UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Oct 15 Private equity group Advent said it was not its goal to delist shares of Douglas Holding after making a joint takeover offer for the books-to-perfume retailer with founding family Kreke on Monday.
Advent aims to complete the takeover by the end of this year, Ranjan Sen, managing director of Advent International in Frankfurt, told journalists during a conference call. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources