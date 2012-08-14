FRANKFURT Aug 14 Private equity investor Advent is considering buying a stake in German books to perfumes retailer Douglas, German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Tuesday, citing financial sources.

Advent is close to a deal to buy the 10.81 percent stake of Douglas shareholder Erwin Mueller and additional put options of 15 percent that Mueller allegedly holds, the paper reported.

Shares in Douglas were indicated up 3.9 percent.

If Advent were to buy Mueller's shares and options, it would secure a blocking minority in Douglas.

Drug store entrepreneur Erwin Mueller has said previously he will not comment on his intentions regarding his Douglas stake.

The news that Mueller has options that may increase his stake to a blocking minority of just over 26 percent has in the past driven up the share price on speculation of a bidding war.

Douglas Chief Executive Henning Kreke said in January that his family would like to take the group private, although no decision has yet been made on this.

Neither Douglas, Mueller or Advent could not immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Cowell)