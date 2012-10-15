UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Oct 15 Private equity investor Advent made a 38 euros ($49.27) a share cash offer for Douglas on Monday after reaching a deal with the German retailer's biggest shareholders.
Advent is joining forces with one of Douglas's current shareholders in a concerted effort to take the books-to-perfumes retailer private. Talks between financial investors and Douglas' largest shareholders have been taking place since the beginning of the year. ($1 = 0.7712 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources