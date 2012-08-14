FRANKFURT Aug 14 Private equity firm Advent is interested in taking a stake in German books to perfumes retailer Douglas, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

No deal is imminent, the sources said. Advent declined to comment.

Douglas Chief Executive Henning Kreke had said in January that his family would like to take the group private, although no decision has yet been made on this. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Philipp Halstrick; Writing by Victoria Bryan)