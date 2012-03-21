* Puts writedowns, provisions for Thalia at 170 mln eur
* Says restructuring will impact pretax profit
* Shareholders react angrily at meeting
(Recasts with CEO comments)
By Matthias Inverardi
DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 21 German books to
perfumes retailer Douglas warned investors to brace
themselves for a lack of dividend for the current financial year
as it works on restructuring its bookstore chain, Thalia.
Chief Executive Henning Kreke said at the company's annual
shareholders' meeting on Wednesday that fixing Thalia would mean
the group making writedowns and provisions of around 170 million
euros ($224.8 million) and hurt pretax profits this year.
Along with repositioning Thalia to better cope with
competition from online players such as Amazon, the
Kreke family is looking at ways to raise its Douglas stake and
possibly take it private with the help of financial investors.
"We will only work with a financial partner if our interests
can be aligned," Kreke said, adding that talks with private
equity group BC Partners had taken place.
Douglas chairman Joern Kreke said that at a low share price
there could even be a takeover offer for Douglas from a third
party.
Henning Kreke and his father Joern own a combined 12.7
percent of the company. Analysts say the wider family, which
includes the Ekloeh branch, hold about 30 percent in total.
Other big shareholders are family-owned food and shipping
conglomerate Oetker with 26 percent, and drugstore owner Erwin
Mueller with almost 11 percent.
Shareholders at the meeting reacted angrily to the recent
events at the group, saying there was a conflict of interest at
the top, given that Kreke family members control both the
management and supervisory boards.
Representatives of shareholder organisations also called for
clarity on the intentions of Mueller, saying they did not wish
to be pawns in a power struggle between Mueller and the Kreke
family, who are rivals in the drugstore business.
"There is nothing to say," Mueller said earlier on the
sidelines of the meeting.
Douglas proposed a dividend of 1.10 euros for the financial
year ended Sept 30, 2011.
($1 = 0.7564 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Victoria Bryan;
editing by Keiron Henderson)