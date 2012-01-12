Australia shares gain for 5th session, driven by miners; NZ up
Feb 13 Australian shares extended gains to a fifth straight session on Monday as copper and iron ore prices drove miners higher.
FRANKFURT Jan 12 The founding family of Douglas Holding has approached three buyout firms to discuss possible plans to take the German fragrance-to-jewellery retailer private, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The Kreke family, which owns 12 percent of Douglas, has approached Apax Partners, BC Partners and one other company, the newspaper said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The talks are at an early stage, it said.
Douglas was not available for comment.
The other main shareholders in Douglas, which has a market value of about 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), are food and shipping conglomerate Oetker with 26 percent, and Erwin Mueller with 10 percent.
On Wednesday, Douglas forecast falling profit this year as it battles to revamp its books division to compete with rivals like Amazon. ($1 = 0.7882 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)
Feb 13 Australian shares extended gains to a fifth straight session on Monday as copper and iron ore prices drove miners higher.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 Prince and George Michael, two Grammy-winning pop veterans who died unexpectedly months apart last year, were honored with special musical tributes from younger stars on Sunday during the recording industry's top awards show.
* China regulator vows to punish 'giant crocodiles' in capital markets