FRANKFURT Jan 12 The founding family of Douglas Holding has approached three buyout firms to discuss possible plans to take the German fragrance-to-jewellery retailer private, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Kreke family, which owns 12 percent of Douglas, has approached Apax Partners, BC Partners and one other company, the newspaper said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The talks are at an early stage, it said.

Douglas was not available for comment.

The other main shareholders in Douglas, which has a market value of about 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), are food and shipping conglomerate Oetker with 26 percent, and Erwin Mueller with 10 percent.

On Wednesday, Douglas forecast falling profit this year as it battles to revamp its books division to compete with rivals like Amazon. ($1 = 0.7882 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)