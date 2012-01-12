FRANKFURT Jan 12 The family of Douglas Holding Chief Executive Henning Kreke is in talks to buy the German fragrance-to-jewellery retailer, he said.

When asked by Reuters about the company's talks with several financial investors about a possible deal for a substantial stake in Douglas, he said: "We want to buy, not sell."

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Kreke's family had approached three buyout firms including Apax Partners and BC Partners to discuss possible plans to take Douglas private. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Writing by Maria Sheahan)