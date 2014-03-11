(Corrects spelling of buyer Emeram in first, third paragraph)
FRANKFURT, March 11 German retailer Douglas has
sold Hussel, its chain of confectionary stores to Emeram Capital
Partners, as part of plans to focus on its perfume and beauty
stores under its new owners.
Hussel, founded in 1949, is Germany's largest chain of
confectionary stores with 219 stores in Germany and Austria.
Emeram Capital Partners, based in Munich, said it would
expand Hussel by opening more stores and strengthening its
online and delivery offerings.
Douglas, taken private by financial investor Advent
International and the Kreke family last year, did not disclose
the price.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)