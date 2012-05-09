FRANKFURT May 9 Germans books to perfumes retailer Douglas lowered its guidance for the current year as it reported second quarter results hurt by restructuring costs for its books division.

The group, which is reorganising its books unit to cope with increasing pressure from online retailers such as Amazon , said it now expected underlying earnings in the year to Sept. 30, 2012 to come in at the lower end of a previously announced range of 200-250 million euros ($260-$325 million).

"The earnings trend during the first half year was adversely affected by the necessary restructuring expenditures in the amount of 165.1 million euros in the book sector that were posted during the second quarter," Douglas said in a statement on Wednesday.

It reported a 30 percent fall in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 143.7 million euros.

Douglas also confirmed it would be unlikely to pay a dividend for the current year because of the costs of fixing the books division.