DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 13 The
supervisory board of Douglas is unlikely to decide on
plans to take the German retailer private at its meeting on
Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The topic is not on the meeting agenda and the board will
instead discuss the restructuring of bookshop chain Thalia, the
source said on Tuesday.
Douglas Chief Executive Henning Kreke said in January his
The family of aims to take the German fragrance-to-jewellery
retailer private with the help of financial investors.
Management consultants McKinsey have been working on a plan
to reorganise Thalia, which has been battling competition from
online retailers such as Amazon, according to sources.
Douglas declined to comment.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Arno Schuetze)