DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 13 The supervisory board of Douglas is unlikely to decide on plans to take the German retailer private at its meeting on Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The topic is not on the meeting agenda and the board will instead discuss the restructuring of bookshop chain Thalia, the source said on Tuesday.

Douglas Chief Executive Henning Kreke said in January his The family of aims to take the German fragrance-to-jewellery retailer private with the help of financial investors.

Management consultants McKinsey have been working on a plan to reorganise Thalia, which has been battling competition from online retailers such as Amazon, according to sources.

Douglas declined to comment.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Arno Schuetze)