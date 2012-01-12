FRANKFURT Jan 12 Douglas Holding AG said it was in talks with several financial investors about the possible sale of a substantial stake in the company, confirming an earlier report.

"So far, the financial investors have neither submitted binding offers nor have agreements on structure or financing of a potential transaction been reached," the German fragrance-to-jewellery retailer said on Thursday.

"It is therefore unclear if, and if so, when and in what form a transaction will take place."

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that the founding family of Douglas has approached three buyout firms including Apax Partners and BC Partners to discuss possible plans to take Douglas private. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)