BERLIN Feb 24 U.S. buyout group Advent is preparing to return German perfume chain Douglas to the stock exchange as it seeks to offload its stake in the group, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The private equity group has mandated advisory boutique Lilja to help with preparations for a listing, including choosing banks to run the initial public offering (IPO), the sources told Reuters.

Since being taken private by Advent and the Kreke family in 2013, Douglas has pursued a strategy of seeking to become Europe's top perfumes retailer, buying up French perfumeries chain Nocibe and selling its confectionery stores. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)