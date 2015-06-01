* Douglas says IPO would have been "second best option"
* Parties do not disclose purchase price
* Douglas aims to grow internationally
(Adds detail, CEO, background)
FRANKFURT, June 1 Private equity group CVC
Capital Partners is to buy perfume and cosmetics
retailer Douglas from U.S. buyout firm Advent, betting on a
lucrative expansion of the chain.
The German retail company had announced plans for an initial
public offering last week but following an updated offer from
CVC at the weekend, it said it had decided that this investment
was the best option for the company.
"An IPO would have been an interesting option but only the
second best for the company," Chief Executive Henning Kreke, who
will continue in his role, said on Monday. He said the founding
Kreke family would remain a minority shareholder with a 15
percent stake.
The parties agreed to not disclose the purchase price. A
person familiar with the matter told Reuters that it was close
to 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion).
Douglas, which has around 1,700 retail outlets in Europe
selling perfume, shampoo and makeup, delisted from the Frankfurt
stock exchange two years ago when Advent and the Kreke family
bought the loss-making chain.
Since being taken private, Douglas's aim has been to become
Europe's biggest perfume retailer, buying French perfumery chain
Nocibe and selling its confectionery stores.
Under the new ownership, the German retailer plans to expand
further internationally.
"Douglas has the strength to become a global brand and we
will be looking at growth opportunities outside of the European
market," Kreke said.
The acquisition does not include the book retailer Thalia
and the fashion retailer AppelrathCuepper.
CVC is familiar with the sector having bought a majority
stake in Denmark's biggest health and beauty retailer Matas
in 2007 and CVC listed it in 2013.
Douglas reported sales of around 1.5 billion euros and
adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of around 180 million euros in the first
half of its 2014/15 fiscal year.
($1 = 0.9185 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Jonathan Gould and Jane
Merriman)