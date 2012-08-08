Austrian police arrest man who appeared in public as Hitler
VIENNA, Feb 13 Austrian police have detained a man for glorifying the Nazi regime, after he appeared in public dressed as Adolf Hitler, a police spokesman said.
FRANKFURT Aug 8 German retailer Douglas reported a bigger than expected loss for the third quarter after it took a hit from restructuring at books store chain Thalia.
Douglas, which also runs perfume, clothing, jewellery and confectionary stores, reported a net loss of 9.8 million euros ($12.17 million) for its fiscal third quarter to end-June on sales up 0.5 percent at 746.5 million euros.
Analysts had been expecting the group to report third quarter sales of 746 million euros and a net loss of 1.5 million.
At Thalia, where it is closing stores and altering its products ranges to compete better with the likes of Amazon , online sales fell by 9 percent in the nine months to end-June, Douglas said in a statement on Wednesday.
The group confirmed a forecast for sales in 2011/12 to rise slightly from last year's 3.4 billion euros and underlying profit to come in at the lower end of a 200-250 million euro range. ($1 = 0.8052 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
NEW YORK, Feb 13 Mick McGuire, founder of activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management, told CNBC on Monday that Deckers Outdoor Corp had erred by investing significantly in physical retail stores.
BOSTON, Feb 13 Executive pay that is disproportionate to a company's past performance may also signal that poor returns are coming, according to a study set for release on Monday by shareholder activist group As You Sow.