FRANKFURT, April 28 Buyout group Advent has
attracted interest from strategic buyers and private equity
groups for Douglas as it prepares a potential 3 billion euro
($3.28 billion) flotation of the German perfume retail chain,
two sources familiar with the matter said.
Luxury goods group LVMH, U.S. pharmacy group CVS
, an Asian bidder as well as buyout groups CVC
and KKR have signalled their willingness to buy the
asset, the sources said.
Advent and the Kreke family, which holds a Douglas stake,
plan to decide within days whether to concentrate on IPO
preparations or to launch an official sales process, they added.
"The IPO route is so far seen as the favoured option," one
of the sources said.
JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are organising the divestment
process and a deal may be carried out after the summer break,
the sources said.
LVMH, which runs the Sephora beauty chain in France, looked
at Douglas when Advent took it private in 2013.
As LVMH has a 30 percent market share in France it would
likely face antitrust issues if it were to buy Douglas, which
also owns French peer Nocibe.
Douglas, Nocibe, Sephora and other specialist beauty
retailers are under pressure not only from online retailers but
also from pharmacies, which are gaining market share by offering
cheaper products.
The buyout groups and LVMH declined to comment, while CVS
was not immediately available for comment.
Douglas is expected to post 2015 earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of roughly 300
million euros on sales of about 2.5 billion euros.
The head of Nocibe said earlier this month that Advent was
considering three exit options, either an IPO, a sale to another
fund or a sale to another industry player.
($1 = 0.9142 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; additional
reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Ludwig Burger)