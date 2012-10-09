FRANKFURT Oct 9 Sales of German retailer Douglas Holding AG edged up by 1.7 percent as demand for jewellery offset shrinking revenue from books and clothing.

In the 12 months through the end of September, sales rose to 3.44 billion euros ($4.46 billion)from 3.38 billion, the company said on Tuesday. Excluding stores opened within the past year, sales were up 0.8 percent.

Sales at jewellery business Christ rose by almost 10 percent to 373 million euros, while its troubled Thalia bookstore chain, which it is restructuring, saw a 2.1 percent decline.

Hagen, Germany-based Douglas said it still expected to report earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at the lower end of the 200-250 million euro ($259-324 million) range.