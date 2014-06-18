FRANKFURT, June 18 U.S. private equity group
Advent may seek to return retailer Douglas to the stock exchange
as early as next year, monthly Manager Magazin reported, without
citing sources.
If the market environment makes a flotation next year
unattractive, there are several strategic parties on the
sidelines that prepared to invest in Douglas, the magazine said
in an excerpt of an article to be published on Friday.
Advent declined to comment on the report.
Books-to-cosmetics retailer Douglas was taken private by
Advent and the Kreke family last year. It is investing to become
Europe's top perfumes retailer while selling off underperforming
businesses.
It recently completed the acquisition of French perfumery
chain Nocibe and announced in March the sale of
Hussel, its chain of confectionary stores, and Manager Magazin
said it now aimed to sell its book store chain Thalia and
jewellery retailer Christ as early as this year.
Fashion retailer Appelrath Cueppers is also up for sale.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Alexander Hübner, editing by
David Evans)