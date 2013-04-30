April 30 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday revised its outlook on Douglas County Sewer District No. 1, Wash.'s outstanding sewer revenue bonds to negative from stable.

S&P said the "outlook revision reflects our assessment of continued debt service coverage declines, despite a very strong liquidity position, which could improve following a rate review during our two-year outlook period."

S&P also rated the district's $3 million series 2013 sewer revenue refunding bonds its AA rating, and affirmed the 'AA' rating on parity bonds outstanding.