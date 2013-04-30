BRIEF-Cameo Resources announces private placement and shares for debt deal
* Cameo Resources Corp. Announces private placement and shares for debt transaction
April 30 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday revised its outlook on Douglas County Sewer District No. 1, Wash.'s outstanding sewer revenue bonds to negative from stable.
S&P said the "outlook revision reflects our assessment of continued debt service coverage declines, despite a very strong liquidity position, which could improve following a rate review during our two-year outlook period."
S&P also rated the district's $3 million series 2013 sewer revenue refunding bonds its AA rating, and affirmed the 'AA' rating on parity bonds outstanding.
MEXICO CITY, March 6 Demand was double the availability of $1 billion in hedge contracts Mexico's central bank offered for the first time on Monday, but the auction failed to provide support for the peso.
March 6 U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said on Monday it has agreed to set aside collateral to cover future mine cleanup costs as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plan, ending its controversial use of "self-bonds."