By Sybille de La Hamaide

PARIS, June 25 Several companies are in talks over a partial or full takeover of debt-burdened French poultry group Doux, which went into administration this month, the chairman of one of the businesses involved told Reuters on Monday.

Philippe Tillous-Borde, of leading French animal feed producer Glon Sanders, said the company was in discussions with Doux's administrators but declined to give further details about the shape of Glon Sanders' potential involvement.

"We are considering the matter, and discussions also involve cooperatives and private companies," he said.

A source close to the matter cited French farm cooperatives Terrena and Triskalia and the private poultry group LDC .

"Things are not very clear at this stage," Tillous-Borde said. "We understand that the administrator wants to speed the process, which means coming up with a disposal plan. Whether it will be partial or total will depend on the court."

LDC, when asked to confirm that it was in talks with the administrator to take over part of Doux, said in an email that it would look at the business.

Triskalia declined to comment, while Terrena was not immediately able to comment.

Doux was placed in administration on June 1 after saying that it had suspended payments to creditors.

It said previously that its debt of 340 million euros ($426 million) included 200 million euros in Brazil, where it bought subsidiary Frangosul in 1998, and 140 million euros owed to British bank Barclays.

Glon Sanders, a joint venture between the Glon family and Sofiproteol, the financial arm of French oilseed and protein growers, mainly produces animal-feed products. It also produces eggs and egg products, pork and poultry products.

One of Doux's administrators, Regis Vaillot, said last week that they were seeking a buyer to take over the entire business and ensure its survival. To avoid a break-up of the company, they would remain open to a possible refinancing of the group, he added.

Charles Doux, whose family owns 80 percent of the business, with the remaining 20 percent held by BNP Paribas, said in an interview on Sunday that he was ready to sell a stake in the company to safeguard its future.

The group employs 3,400 staff and relies on 800 farmers. France's new Socialist government has taken an active role in the Doux situation as it tries to avoid a wave of factory closures after unemployment hit the highest level this century.

French Agriculture and Food Minister Stephane Le Foll said on RTL radio on Monday that the sale of a stake was a "necessary step". ($1 = 0.7977 euros) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by David Goodman)