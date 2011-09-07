* Sells Crenlo and Paladin Brands to KPS. No price disclosed
* Also may sell Texas Hydraulics - source
* The 3 businesses account for around 6 pct of Dover rev -
By A. Ananthalakshmi
Sept 7 Industrial conglomerate Dover Corp
said it will sell two companies in its industrial
products segment -- Crenlo and Paladin Brands -- to private
equity firm KPS Capital Partners.
Dover is also evaluating options for a third company in that
segment, Texas Hydraulics, a source familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
The three companies together account for about 6 percent of
Dover's annual revenue, the source said. Based on Dover's 2010
revenue, that amounts to almost $430 million.
The two businesses Dover said on Wednesday it was selling
account for almost 80 percent of that 6 percent chunk of
revenue, said the source, adding Lazard was advising Dover on
the sale.
The source did not want to be named as the sale process was
not public.
Dover said in a statement it agreed to sell cab equipment
enclosures maker Crenlo and attachment tools maker Paladin to
KPS for an undisclosed sum.
"These businesses are no longer aligned with our long term
growth strategy," Thomas Giacomini, CEO of Dover Industrial
Products said in the statement.
Downers Grove, Illinois-based Dover's businesses range from
food packaging equipment and garbage trucks to microphones for
consumer electronics. It has a market value of more than $10
billion.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore, Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)