Oct 21
Oct 21 Dover Corp's quarterly profit
came above Wall Street expectations on strength in its energy
and consumer electronics markets but the U.S. industrial
conglomerate warned on slowing growth rates.
Shares of the company, which slightly raised its full-year
earnings forecast, fell 5 percent to $50.76 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
The company saw some signs of slowdown in the semiconductor
and solar markets, Chief Executive Robert Livingston told
Reuters in an interview.
However, order activity in the first few weeks of the fourth
quarter has remained solid, he said.
Dover expects 2011 profit of $4.45-$4.50 from continuing
operations, excluding charges from its recent asset sales, and
sales growth of 20 percent.
It had earlier forecast $4.50-$4.60 a share but including
the Crenlo and Paladin businesses, which it sold in September
for about $290 million.
Downers Grove, Illinois-based Dover makes a variety of
products for the energy, communications, refrigeration, fluid
solutions and product identification markets.
Its businesses range from industrial pumps to food packaging
equipment, drilling tools to garbage trucks and microphones for
consumer electronics. It has a market value of almost $10
billion.
"The bulk of the growth for us will clearly be in the
emerging markets over the next two-three years," said
Livingston.
He said Dover's non-North America business, which currently
accounts for 45 percent of the company's total revenue, will
grow to about 50 percent in that timeframe.
Europe, which accounts for 16 percent of revenue, could
dwindle down to 12 percent, he said.
MORE ACQUISITIONS
Livingston also said the company will announce one or two
acquisitions before the year end.
Dover has been on an acquisition spree this year, buying
seven companies for a total of $1.37 billion.
It paid $855 million for NXP Semiconductors's sound
business and about $400 million for a privately held pump maker.
Livingston said Dover's acquisition pipeline included
companies in the energy, fluid solutions, industrial products
and electronics segments.
Dover's third-quarter income from continuing operations was
$1.21 a share, above analysts' estimates of $1.12 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 22 percent to $2.20 billion. Analysts had
expected $2.18 billion.
