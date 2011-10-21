* Dover's Q3 adj profit $1.21 vs Street view $1.12

* Revenue jumps 22 pct

* Sees 2011 adj profit $4.45-$4.50

* Shares fall to 2-week low (Adds comments from Dover CEO and share movement)

By A. Ananthalakshmi

Oct 21 Dover Corp's quarterly profit came above Wall Street expectations on strength in its energy and consumer electronics markets but the U.S. industrial conglomerate warned on slowing growth rates.

Shares of the company, which slightly raised its full-year earnings forecast, fell 5 percent to $50.76 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company saw some signs of slowdown in the semiconductor and solar markets, Chief Executive Robert Livingston told Reuters in an interview.

However, order activity in the first few weeks of the fourth quarter has remained solid, he said.

Dover expects 2011 profit of $4.45-$4.50 from continuing operations, excluding charges from its recent asset sales, and sales growth of 20 percent.

It had earlier forecast $4.50-$4.60 a share but including the Crenlo and Paladin businesses, which it sold in September for about $290 million.

Downers Grove, Illinois-based Dover makes a variety of products for the energy, communications, refrigeration, fluid solutions and product identification markets.

Its businesses range from industrial pumps to food packaging equipment, drilling tools to garbage trucks and microphones for consumer electronics. It has a market value of almost $10 billion.

"The bulk of the growth for us will clearly be in the emerging markets over the next two-three years," said Livingston.

He said Dover's non-North America business, which currently accounts for 45 percent of the company's total revenue, will grow to about 50 percent in that timeframe.

Europe, which accounts for 16 percent of revenue, could dwindle down to 12 percent, he said.

MORE ACQUISITIONS

Livingston also said the company will announce one or two acquisitions before the year end.

Dover has been on an acquisition spree this year, buying seven companies for a total of $1.37 billion.

It paid $855 million for NXP Semiconductors's sound business and about $400 million for a privately held pump maker.

Livingston said Dover's acquisition pipeline included companies in the energy, fluid solutions, industrial products and electronics segments.

Dover's third-quarter income from continuing operations was $1.21 a share, above analysts' estimates of $1.12 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 22 percent to $2.20 billion. Analysts had expected $2.18 billion. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)