* Sees 2012 revenue growth of 7-10 pct

* Backs 2011 earnings outlook

* Eyeing buys in fluid solutions, product identification, energy segments (Follows alerts)

Dec 5 U.S. industrial conglomerate Dover Corp forecast slower revenue growth for 2012, but higher than market expectations, and said it was eyeing more big-ticket acquisitions and new markets.

The company forecast 2012 sales growth of 7-10 percent, compared with the 20 percent growth it expects this year. Wall Street analysts were expecting revenue to grow 6 percent next year.

Dover said the weakness in the semiconductor and European markets are expected to impact 2012 results.

Downers Grove, Illinois-based Dover, valued at over $10 billion, makes a variety of products for the energy, communications, refrigeration, fluid solutions and product identification markets.

The company -- whose 2011 revenue is expected to be $8.28 billion -- has businesses ranging from industrial pumps to food packaging equipment, drilling tools to garbage trucks and microphones for consumer electronics.

"This is far from a disaster, and the numbers are doable but do not look conservative," JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa wrote in a note to clients about Dover's outlook.

"We do not see much upside to the year."

Tusa said starting 2012, Dover's earnings would be in the $4.72-$4.98 per share range.

Analysts are expecting it to post annual earnings per share of $4.55 this year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Steve Sellhausen, Dover's senior vice president for corporate development, said the company will focus on making acquisitions in its fluid solutions, product identification and energy segments.

The company, which bought Sound Solutions for about $855 million this year, is looking at larger acquisitions in 2012.

Dover, which has completed nine acquisitions worth $1.4 billion so far in 2011, is also beginning to explore potential new growth spaces such as sensors for intelligence, lifesciences and material deposition equipment.

It also wants to raise exposure to high-growth emerging economies.

The company expects to generate about $3 billion in free cash flow over the next three years.

Dover shares closed up 3 percent at $57.51 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair)