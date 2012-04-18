UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
April 18 U.S. industrial conglomerate Dover Corp posted a higher quarterly profit on strong demand from energy and engineering markets, and raised its 2012 revenue forecast.
The company expects revenue to grow 10-12 percent for the year, compared with its earlier forecast of 7-10 percent growth.
It also raised the lower end of its 2012 forecast for earnings from continuing operations to $4.80 per share to $5 per share, from its prior outlook of $4.70 per share to $5 per share.
Dover's first-quarter net income was $196.8 million from continuing operations, or $1.05 per share, up from $174.8 million, or 92 cents per share, a year ago. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TORONTO, Feb 3 The U.S. Department of Justice will not be filing an emergency stay on Friday night to overturn a Seattle's judge ruling that blocked a U.S. executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the United States, a spokesman said.
Feb 3 U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has informed U.S. airlines that they can once again board travelers who had been barred by an executive order last week, after it was blocked nationwide on Friday by a federal judge in Seattle, an airline official told Reuters.