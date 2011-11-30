(Corrects headline to say Dover appoints CEOs for units, not the company)

Nov 30 Dover Corp : * Realigns business segments and announces executive appointments to support growth strategy * Says company has realigned into four business segments organized around its key end-markets * Jeffrey Niew, has been appointed president and CEO of communication technologies * Says realignment will be reflected in dover's full-year 2011 financial results * The four segments are communications technologies, energy, engineered systems and printing & identification