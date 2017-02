(Corrects to clarify that 2012 growth outlook is not for the whole company, but only for segments)

Dec 5 Dover Corp : * Sees 2012 revenue growth for Printing and Identification segment of about 0-1 percent - SEC filing * Sees 2012 growth in China, India and Brazil for Engineered Systems of about 23 percent * Says new product growth will double in 2012 for Engineered Systems.