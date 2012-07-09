July 9 U.S. industrial conglomerate Dover Corp
cut its full-year earnings outlook citing a weaker
European economy.
Europe accounted for about 17 percent of Dover's
first-quarter revenue. The majority of the revised forecast
impact will be felt in the second quarter, Dover said in a
statement.
Dover, whose businesses range from industrial pumps to food
packaging equipment and microphones for consumer electronics,
now expects to earn $4.70 to $4.85 per share, down from its
prior outlook of $4.80 to $5.00 per share.
Shares of Downers Grove, Illinois-based Dover were down 1
percent at $51.85 on Monday morning on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)