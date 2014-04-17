BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
April 17 Diversified industrial products maker Dover Corp reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as sales rose across its energy, engineered systems and fluids businesses.
The company's revenue rose to $1.89 billion from $1.76 billion, a year earlier.
Dover's net income fell to $160.1 million, or 93 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $210 million, or $1.20 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share from continuing operations. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.