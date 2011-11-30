Nov 30 Diversified manufacturer Dover Corp said it realigned its business into four segments to facilitate growth in its important end markets.

The four segments would be Communication Technologies, Energy, Engineered Systems, and Printing & Identification.

Dover also named chief executive officers for each of the four segments and said the realignment will be reflected in its full-year 2011 financial results.

Shares of the company were trading up 2 percent at $54.15 in early morning trade on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Hezron Selvi)