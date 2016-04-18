UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 7

April 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BRITIAN/EU CLEARING: The European Commission will reflect carefully on the location of euro-denominated derivatives clearing, a business mostly done in London now and that will be outside the EU when Britain leaves the bloc, the EU executive's vice president said on Thursday. * BANK/EU REGULATION: The European Central Bank has propose